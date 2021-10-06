PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct. 6

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Amazon launches its first 4-star retail outlet in the UK https://on.ft.com/3Af5dJl - Ofcom sets out rules for TikTok, Snap and OnlyFans https://on.ft.com/3iCodLT

- UK energy suppliers quoting deals more than 700 stg above price cap https://on.ft.com/3iwCOIM - Boris Johnson steps up battle with business over UK supply chain crisis https://on.ft.com/3DinRSr

Overview - Amazon.com Inc launched its first 4-star store outside the United States in a shopping centre near London, marking another stage in its experimentation with physical retail formats.

- UK media regulator Ofcom warned video streaming platforms such as TikTok, Snap Inc and OnlyFans must verify the age of users and take down harmful, illegal content including hate speech and terrorism or face hefty fines. - British households are being quoted fixed-price electricity and gas contracts of more than 2,000 pounds ($2,725.20) a year, the first time they have reached that level in at least a decade as wholesale gas prices continue to soar.

- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday will escalate a row with business when he tells the Conservative party conference that some bosses have used high immigration as "an excuse" not to invest in their company or staff. ($1 = 0.7339 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

