VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware has partnered with Intel to provide integrated technologies for the secure and optimized hybrid workspace. The partnership is aimed at delivering security, maintenance and intelligent analytics for commercial PCs.

Together, Intel vPro platform technology and VMware's cloud-native management, analytics and automation tool 'Workspace ONE' will enable PC security across silicon, devices and applications and allow automated maintenance to help keep PCs up to date from anywhere. The capability is expected to be released as a tech preview with select customers in late 2021, with broader availability in the first half of 2022.

The Intel vPro platform brings together business-class performance, hardware-enhanced security features, modern remote manageability, and PC fleet stability while Workspace ONE is a digital platform that delivers and manages any app on any device by integrating access control, application management, and unified endpoint management.

The integrated VMware and Intel solution will make it easier for IT members to automate crucial maintenance tasks and address issues faster as organizations are rapidly moving toward more agile, hybrid work environments.

"With billions of people working remotely, security has never been more critical for businesses. Our deepened partnership with VMware will enable companies to deliver an enhanced computing experience for employees that is grounded in end-to-end security with our leading solutions: Workspace ONE and the Intel vPro platform. Together, we are addressing the challenges and complexities of keeping employees both productive and secure – no matter their location," said Gregory Bryant, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group.