BICO launches the S.NEST, a high throughput microbioreactor with real-time monitoring to ensure maximum cell growth and streamlined workflows

TAIPEI, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CYTENA Bioprocess Solutions, a BICO company, has launched the S.NEST™, a state-of-the art microbioreactor that maximizes cell growth while monitoring and analyzing cell conditions from start to finish. Well-known for combining innovative bioscience technologies with best-in-class software development, CYTENA Bioprocess Solutions has developed their new microbioreactor to disrupt the field of cell line development (CLD).

Microbioreactors have been instrumental in a string of research breakthroughs in CLD for a range of downstream applications, but with the addition of real-time monitoring, the S.NEST is at the forefront of those advances. Furthermore, it boasts an impressive merger of enhanced features, including patented technology for reciprocating mixing, incubation chambers with individual environmental controls, a camera module for real-time pH and dissolved oxygen monitoring, powerful analytical software to crunch data, compatibility with 96-well or 24-well culture plates, and four chambers for the high-throughput culturing of as many as 384 wells at once.

CLD researchers looking to streamline upscaling and expansion workflows, which previously required weeks to complete, are sure to embrace the S.NEST's unique suspension culturing nourished by a continuous supply of oxygen. As part of CYTENA's extensive portfolio of single-cell instruments, the S.NEST will make highly efficient cell culturing results accessible to laboratories around the world.

''The S .NEST revolutionizes cell culturing workflows with its unique technology to increase efficiency and productivity for biologics production, drug screening and functional genomics, '' says CYTENA Bioprocess Solutions CEO Charles Tsai, PhD.

About BICO Founded in 2016, BICO (formerly CELLINK) is the leading Bio Convergence company in the world by combining different technologies, such as robotics, artificial intelligence, computer science, and 3D bioprinting with biology, we enable our customers to improve people's health and lives for the better. With a focus on the application areas of bioprinting, multiomics, cell line development, and diagnostics, the company develops and markets innovative technologies that enable researchers in the life sciences to culture cells in 3D, perform high-throughput drug screening and print human tissues and organs for the medical, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries. We create the future of health. The Group's products are trusted by more than 2,000 laboratories, including all the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, are being used in more than 65 countries, and have been cited in more than 9,000 publications. BICO is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under BICO.

