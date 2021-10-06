Tollywood Dives Deep Into NFTs: Moments From Films Now Available as Authentic Digital Collectibles at Tiar.io

Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-10-2021 11:17 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 10:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
TIAR.io, the Indian NFT marketplace in partnership with Mango Mass Media and First Frame Entertainment, has announced the launch of Konda Polam Official Digital Collectibles on the 7th of October starring Rakul Preet Singh and Vaishnav Tej. This is to be followed by drops of authentic digital collectibles (NFTs) of upcoming Tollywood movies in the next couple of weeks. This move comes after the fully sold-out launch of Seetimaarr authentic NFTs featuring Tamannah Bhatia and Gopichand.

TIAR's Marketplace, which utilizes the principles of NFTs, provides an opportunity for movie buffs to get their hands on authentic and limited edition digital collectibles on the very day of the movie launch. Since these digital collectibles are limited, they can be resold later at a higher value correlating to the success of the movie. TIAR aims to continue developing and releasing such NFTs and plans on providing value by making them educational, interactive, and entertaining.

About The Indian Art Revolution, (TIAR) TIAR is the latest decentralized network of India that aims to bring innovation in the art, sports, and entertainment industry in India through blockchain. TIAR's ecosystem will comprise of an NFT Marketplace, Boxing Pay-Per-View Platform, Information Center, Launchpad, and Blockchain-Based Gaming. The TIAR team comprises experienced professionals in the realm of blockchain, education, management consulting, sports management, marketing, and endorsements who will help in building the TIAR platform and open a possibility of a decentralized community.

Social Links: Website - TIAR.io Instagram: https://instagram.com/theindianartrevolution Telegram: https://t.me/TiarToken Twitter: https://twitter.com/TIARevolution

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

© Copyright 2021