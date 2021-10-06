Left Menu

SRH set RCB 142-run target

Updated: 06-10-2021 21:22 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to a modest 141 for seven in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

Opener Jason Roy (44) and skipper Kane Williamson (31) resisted the RCB attack with fighting knocks while Jason Holder (16) played a useful cameo down the batting order.

Harshal Patel (3/33) and Dan Christian (2/14) shared five wickets between them for SRH. Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 141 for 7 in 20 overs (Jason Roy 44, Kane Williamson 31; Harshal Patel 3/33, Dan Christian 2/14).

