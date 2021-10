IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs SRH

Scoreboard from the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Wednesday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy c & b Christian 44 Abhishek Sharma c Maxwell b Garton 13 Kane Williamson b Patel 31 Priyam Garg c de Villiers b Christian 15 Abdul Samad lbw b Chahal 1 Wriddhiman Saha c de Villiers b Patel 10 Jason Holder c Chirstian b Patel 16 Rashid Khan not out 7 Extras (NB-1, WD-3) 4 Total (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 141 Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-84, 3-105, 4-107, 5-107, 6-124, 7-141.

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 3-0-17-0, George Garton 2-0-29-1, Shahbaz Ahmed 4-0-21-0, Harshal Patel 4-0-33-3, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-27-1, Dan Christian 3-0-14-2. More PTI AT AT AT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)