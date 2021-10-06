Left Menu

Google to launch Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro on October 19

American tech giant Google recently announced that it will launch its new smartphones Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on October 19, 2021.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-10-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 23:04 IST
Google to launch Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro on October 19
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American tech giant Google recently announced that it will launch its new smartphones Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on October 19, 2021. Google revealed the information through its Twitter handle -- Madebygoogle. The company also provided a link to the launch page of Google Pixel 6.

The event is scheduled to take place at 10 am PT. As per Indian Standard Time (IST), it will begin at 10:30 pm on 19 October. The launch event can be live-streamed on Google's official YouTube channel. It can also be watched live on the social media handles of the tech giant.

It is possible that we will see the official release date for Android 12 for Pixel devices at this event. So far, Google has only released Android 12 as AOSP but only gave "next few weeks" as a time frame for the Android 12 update for Pixel and other OEM devices, reported GSM Arena. The Pixel 6 phones will be the first to feature Google's in-house Tensor chip along with a modern design and fancy new cameras using Samsung sensors.

These will also be the first phones to launch with Android 12. Pricing and availability to be revealed at the launch event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to 80% target for adults; Bayer wins its first Roundup jury verdict in case of child's cancer and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021