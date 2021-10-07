Guj CM dedicates six-lane road connecting Vasad with Tarapur
The event to dedicate the road was organised at Bochasan village on the highway, it was stated.The Vasad-Tarapur stretch of SH-8 connects south Gujarat with Saurashtra region, and now, with the completion of a six-lane road, the travel time from Vasad to Tarapur has come down to 35 minutes, the release said.Patel also performed a virtual inauguration and ground breaking of six other projects of the Road and Building department worth Rs 206.93 crore.
- Country:
- India
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday dedicated a newly built six-lane road from Tarapur to Vasad in Anand district.
According to a release, the 48-km stretch of State Highway-8 has been completed at a cost of Rs 1,005 crore. The event to dedicate the road was organised at Bochasan village on the highway, it was stated.
The Vasad-Tarapur stretch of SH-8 connects south Gujarat with Saurashtra region, and now, with the completion of a six-lane road, the travel time from Vasad to Tarapur has come down to 35 minutes, the release said.
Patel also performed a virtual inauguration and ground breaking of six other projects of the Road and Building department worth Rs 206.93 crore. Road and Building Minister Purnesh Modi announced that a parallel road connecting Tarapur with Bagodara and Kadi will be finished in the next 100 days.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tarapur
- Gujarat
- Purnesh Modi
- Anand
- Bochasan village
- Bhupendra Patel
- Bagodara
- State
- Kadi
ALSO READ
Narendra Giri Death Case: Anand Giri removed as Yuva Bharat Sadhu Samaj president
Sarbananda Sonowal to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of 3 projects at New Mangalore Port tomorrow
Glamanand Supermodel India 2021 winners on the cover of TMM
Glamanand Supermodel India 2021 Winners on the Cover of TMM
Fans remember 'evergreen' Dev Anand on his 98th birth anniversary