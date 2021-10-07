Google introduces new Analytics 360 for large advertisers and agencies

Google on Thursday announced the new Analytics 360 that helps large advertisers and agencies understand their customers with more customizations, scalable tools and enterprise-level support. It is now available in open beta for all existing clients.

With the new Analytics 360, you can create multiple product line sub-properties for multiple teams - each located in a different country - and customize their settings, providing them access to different insights, depending on their job function, products and markets. You can also create dedicated roll-up properties for different countries across all product lines. This will allow analyst teams in each of those countries to better understand the audiences that are interested in your products and share insights with other local teams.

Next, you will also be able to create your own user roles in Analytics 360 to control feature access for certain groups of users. For example, you could create a role for an agency partner to let them understand which campaigns are driving conversions on your website, but can't access data about your revenue or organic traffic. Custom user roles can also be assigned to selected reporting collections - groups of reports based on topics like customer acquisition.

In the coming months, roll-up and sub-properties will only be available in Analytics 360 while custom user roles and user-assigned reporting collections will be available to all Analytics 360 accounts.

As your business grows and your needs become more demanding, the new Analytics 360 can be scaled. It has higher limits for up to 125 custom dimensions, 400 audiences and 50 conversion types. You'll also get continuous intraday data via Analytics 360's interface and the API.

The Analytics 360 offers service legal agreements (SLAs) across many product functionalities and for the first time, Google is also introducing an SLA for BigQuery daily export. The new Analytics 360 lets you review when settings are edited, like when a new Google Ads account is linked to an Analytics 360 property or a new type of conversion is created, with more advanced audit functionalities to be added in the future.

For more information on the new Analytics 360, head over to the official blog post.