U.S.-Mexico security cooperation 'due for updated look' -State Dept spokesperson

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-10-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 00:17 IST
The United States believes its security cooperation with Mexico is "due for an updated look," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday, ahead of meetings between U.S. top diplomat Antony Blinken and Mexican officials on Friday.

"This will really be one of the core elements of the discussions tomorrow," Price said at a regular press briefing.

