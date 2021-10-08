U.S.-Mexico security cooperation 'due for updated look' -State Dept spokesperson
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-10-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 00:17 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States believes its security cooperation with Mexico is "due for an updated look," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday, ahead of meetings between U.S. top diplomat Antony Blinken and Mexican officials on Friday.
"This will really be one of the core elements of the discussions tomorrow," Price said at a regular press briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Mexico
- State Department
- Mexican
- Antony Blinken
- The United States
- Ned Price
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Amid U.S. border crackdown, some Haitian migrants seek asylum in Mexico
Soccer-Mexican Federation, 17 clubs handed fines over female salaries, team moves
Mexico reports 11,808 new COVID-19 cases and 748 more deaths
Mexico recovers missing manuscripts from 16th century sold at auction
Oldest human footprints in North America found in New Mexico