Left Menu

Gold number 10 for table-toppers India at junior shooting World C'ship

The Indians were beaten 43-47.Indias total haul now stands at 10 gold, 9 silver and 4 bronze medals.

PTI | Lima | Updated: 08-10-2021 11:53 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 11:51 IST
Gold number 10 for table-toppers India at junior shooting World C'ship
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

The Indian pair of Rhythm Sangwan and Vijayveer Sidhu clinched the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team gold medal as the country's total haul soared to 23, consolidating its position at the top of the table in the ISSF Junior Shooting World Championships here.

Sangwan and Sidhu defeated Thailand's Kanyakorn Hirunphoem and Schwakon Triniphakron 9-1 to fetch India's 10th gold of the ongoing event.

The country also claimed the bronze medal in this event with Tejaswani and Anish triumphing 10-8 against another Thai team in Chawisa Paduka and Ram Kamphaeng.

In the junior women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions, Prasiddhi Mahant, Nishcal, and Ayushi Podder clinched the silver medal after going down to the American trio of Elizabeth McGhin, Lorraine Zaun, and Carolynn Tucker. The Indians were beaten 43-47.

India's total haul now stands at 10 gold, 9 silver, and 4 bronze medals. There are two medal events scheduled on Friday, the penultimate day of competitions.

The USA is second with 6 gold, 8 silver, and 6 bronze.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021