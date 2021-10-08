Gold number 10 for table-toppers India at junior shooting World C'ship

The Indian pair of Rhythm Sangwan and Vijayveer Sidhu clinched the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team gold medal as the country's total haul soared to 23, consolidating its position at the top of the table in the ISSF Junior Shooting World Championships here.

Sangwan and Sidhu defeated Thailand's Kanyakorn Hirunphoem and Schwakon Triniphakron 9-1 to fetch India's 10th gold of the ongoing event.

The country also claimed the bronze medal in this event with Tejaswani and Anish triumphing 10-8 against another Thai team in Chawisa Paduka and Ram Kamphaeng.

In the junior women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions, Prasiddhi Mahant, Nishcal, and Ayushi Podder clinched the silver medal after going down to the American trio of Elizabeth McGhin, Lorraine Zaun, and Carolynn Tucker. The Indians were beaten 43-47.

India's total haul now stands at 10 gold, 9 silver, and 4 bronze medals. There are two medal events scheduled on Friday, the penultimate day of competitions.

The USA is second with 6 gold, 8 silver, and 6 bronze.

