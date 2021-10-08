Left Menu

1,000-kg monumental Khadi flag displayed at Hindon air base on India Air Force Day

PTI | Hindon | Updated: 08-10-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 18:49 IST
A 1,000-kg handwoven khadi tricolour, said to be the world's largest flag of its kind, was displayed at the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad on Friday during the IAF's 89th anniversary celebrations.

The monumental flag spanning 225-ft long and 150-ft wide was an added centre of attraction at the venue, and officials said it was brought from Leh for the grand function.

The gigantic flag was unfurled atop a high mountain overlooking the Leh valley on October 2 to commemorate Gandhi Jayanti and the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

On Friday, a total of 75 aircraft flew past the massive tricolour as part of a dazzling air show at the air base, the number being chosen so by the IAF to also mark the 75th year of India's Independence.

It was mounted on metallic support and the face of the flag added to the patriotic theme of the day, with many aircraft and paratroopers bringing in the tricolour shades in the sky too as part of their aerial manoeuvres.

Next to the flag, a huge poster which carried the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the IAF emblem and 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' slogan was put up. The ''world's largest khadi national flag'' was also written on it.

The flag has been made by the Khadi Village Industries Commission.

It was made by Khadi Dyers and Printers based in Mumbai which is affiliated to the KVIC, officials had earlier said.

On Friday, a senior IAF official said, ''It was brought to Hindon from Leh just for the IAF Day function''.

Many people were seen taking pictures or selfies with the giant flag.

The Indian Air Force on Friday put up a scintillating display in air to celebrate its 89th anniversary, as a combination of 75 aircraft, drawn from both vintage and modern fleet of the IAF performed skillful manoeuvres in the sky to also mark the platinum jubilee year of India's Independence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

