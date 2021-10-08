Google updates ads and monetization policies to address climate change denial

In line with its efforts to promote sustainability and confront climate change head-on, Google has announced a new monetization policy for advertisers, publishers and YouTube creators that it says will prohibit ads for, and monetization of, content that contradicts well-established scientific consensus around the existence and causes of climate change.

"This new policy not only will help us strengthen the integrity of our advertising ecosystem, but also it aligns strongly with the work we've done as a company over the past two decades to promote sustainability and confront climate change head-on," The Google Ads team wrote in a blog post on Friday.

To be enforced starting next month, the updated Google ads and monetization policy will prohibit content referring to climate change as a hoax or a scam, claims denying that long-term trends show the global climate is warming, and claims denying that greenhouse gas emissions or human activity contribute to climate change.

However, Google will continue to allow ads and monetization on other climate-related topics including public debates on climate policy, the varying impacts of climate change, new research and more.

Google will leverage automated tools and human review to enforce this updated policy against violating publisher content, Google-served ads, and YouTube videos that are monetizing via YouTube's Partner Program.

Late last month, YouTube updated its medical misinformation policies with new guidelines on currently administered vaccines that are approved and confirmed to be safe and effective by WHO and local authorities. The updated policy prohibits content that includes harmful misinformation about currently approved and administered vaccines.