BRIEF-Facebook Announces Measures To Curb Attempts To Sell Land In Ecological Conservation Areas Within The Amazon Rainforest On Co's Marketplace

Facebook Inc:

* FACEBOOK SAYS ANNOUNCING MEASURES TO CURB ATTEMPTS TO SELL LAND IN ECOLOGICAL CONSERVATION AREAS WITHIN THE AMAZON RAINFOREST ON FACEBOOK MARKETPLACE

* FACEBOOK- WILL REVIEW LISTINGS ON CO'S MARKETPLACE AGAINST INTERNATIONAL ORG'S AUTHORITATIVE DATABASE OF PROTECTED AREAS TO IDENTIFY LISTINGS THAT MAY VIOLATE THIS NEW POLICY Source text: https://bit.ly/3my4uOB Further company coverage:

