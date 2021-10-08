DoT security unit begins consultation to develop security framework for set-top boxes

Bengaluru-based National Centre for Communication Security (NCCS), a unit under the Department of Telecommunications, has floated consultations to develop a security test requirement framework for set-top boxes.

The Security Assurance Standards (SAS) division of NCCS will hold a meeting with the industry on the same on October 21.

SAS will seek details around data privacy and security from stakeholders, including measures to prevent set-top box cloning, password policy, method to test electronic chips, and data storage.

The division has asked stakeholders to submit their representative details before October 19.

