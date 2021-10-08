Left Menu

DoT security unit begins consultation to develop security framework for set-top boxes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 22:02 IST
DoT security unit begins consultation to develop security framework for set-top boxes
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru-based National Centre for Communication Security (NCCS), a unit under the Department of Telecommunications, has floated consultations to develop a security test requirement framework for set-top boxes.

The Security Assurance Standards (SAS) division of NCCS will hold a meeting with the industry on the same on October 21.

SAS will seek details around data privacy and security from stakeholders, including measures to prevent set-top box cloning, password policy, method to test electronic chips, and data storage.

The division has asked stakeholders to submit their representative details before October 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'No more silence': NWSL players return to the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'N...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for booster dose; Japan secures 120 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses for next year and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for booster d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021