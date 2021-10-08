Infosys holds groundbreaking ceremony for upcoming software centre near Kolkata
IT services giant Infosys on Friday held a groundbreaking ceremony for its proposed software development centre in New Town near Kolkata.
State Industries Minister Partha Chatterjee said the project will be completed within 22 months, creating opportunities for 2,000 IT professionals.
West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corp (WBHIDCO) Managing Director Debashis Sen said in a Facebook post that tree plantation and 'Bhumi Pujan' were held at the site in New Town.
However, Infosys did not make any announcement regarding the event.
In December last year, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced that construction at the site would begin by July 2021.
