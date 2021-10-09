Instagram feeds not loading for some users
Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2021 00:37 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 00:35 IST
Facebook's photo-sharing app Instagram was not loading for some users on Friday, days after the social media giant suffered a six-hour outage triggered by an error during routine maintenance on its network of data centers.
Web monitoring group Downdetector showed there were more than 32,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Instagram on Friday.
