BRIEF-Facebook Says Cause Of Outage Was A Configuration Change And It Impacted People Globally - Statement

* FACEBOOK SAYS CAUSE OF OUTAGE WAS A CONFIGURATION CHANGE AND IT IMPACTED PEOPLE GLOBALLY - STATEMENT

* FACEBOOK SAYS ENGINEERING TEAM CONFIRMED THAT LATEST OUTAGE WAS NOT RELATED TO MONDAY’S OUTAGE- STATEMENT * FACEBOOK SAYS FACEBOOK ENGINEERING CONFIRMED THAT FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM, MESSENGER, AND WORKPLACE WERE IMPACTED BY THIS OUTAGE- STATEMENT Further company coverage:

