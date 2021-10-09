Left Menu

Defence officials from India, US meet to discuss Indo-Pacific and regional issues

The meeting on Friday was co-chaired by Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Under Secretary of Defence for Policy Colin Kahl.The Dialogue advanced an ambitious set of bilateral priorities -- including information-sharing, high-end maritime cooperation, logistics, and defense trade -- reflective of the flourishing defense ties between the United States and India, said Defence Department Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Anton T.

Senior Defence officials from India and the United States met here to discuss opportunities for enhanced cooperation with like-minded partners to sustain a free and open Indo-Pacific along with bilateral defence partnership and regional issues.

The 16th US-India Defence Policy Group meeting laid the groundwork for an important 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue later this year, as the US and India opened a new chapter in the Major Defence Partnership, the Pentagon said. The meeting on Friday was co-chaired by Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Under Secretary of Defence for Policy Colin Kahl.

''The Dialogue advanced an ambitious set of bilateral priorities -- including information-sharing, high-end maritime cooperation, logistics, and defense trade -- reflective of the flourishing defense ties between the United States and India,'' said Defence Department Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Anton T. Semelroth.

US and Indian officials exchanged views on regional issues of shared interest, including in South Asia and the Indian Ocean Region. They also discussed opportunities for enhanced cooperation with like-minded partners to sustain a free and open Indo-Pacific, he said.

''The leaders reinforced their commitment to deepening joint cooperation and interoperability between the US and Indian militaries to work more seamlessly together, including strengthening cooperation in new defence domains, such as space and cyber,'' Semelroth said.

