OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 09-10-2021 09:36 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 09:36 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@stufflistings)
The OnePlus 9RT 5G is set to debut in China on October 13 at 19:30 PM CST. Ahead of the official launch, the company has confirmed the key specifications of the smartphone in a teaser poster (via tipster Ankit on Twitter).

The OnePlus 9RT 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone will feature an E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor for quick biometric authentication.

The teaser released by OnePlus also confirms the presence of a triple rear camera setup with a main 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor. The phone will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging capability and will run on ColorOS 12 based on Android 11.

The OnePlus 9RT 5G will be offered in three color options - Blue Silver and Black.

In addition to the OnePlus 9RT 5G smartphone, the October 13 event will also see the launch of the OnePlus Buds Z2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds.

