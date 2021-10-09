Latest OnePlus Nord 2 update brings September security patch and more

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is getting a new software update - OxygenOS A.11 - in India (IN), Europe (EU) and North America (NA) region. The latest update bumps up the phone's Android security patch level to September 2021, reduces power consumption and also fixes some known issues.

Below is the complete changelog for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G OxygenOS A.11 update:

System

Reduced power consumption in specific scenarios

Optimized some texts for the system

Updated Android security patch to 2021.09

Fixed known issues and improved stability

Camera

Improved the HDR effect in some shooting scenes

Network

Optimized network connection stability

The latest software update is rolling out in stages and will reach a limited number of users today. A broader rollout will commence in a few days if no critical bugs are found. You can also manually check for the update, go to Settings > System > System Updates.

Build numbers

NA: DN2103_11_A.11

IN: DN2101_11_A.11

EU: DN2103_11_A.11​

OnePlus Nord 2: Specifications and features

The OnePlus Nord 2 has a 6.43-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display and is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1200-AI octa-core processor paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage.

The triple rear camera setup onboard the OnePlus Nord 2 includes a main 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with f/1.88 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with EIS and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calling, you get a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera sensor.

The OnePlus Nord 2 is equipped with a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery that supports Warp Charge 65 fast-charging technology. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for quick biometric authentication

Connectivity features onboard the handset include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax; Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, GPS/NavIC and USB Type-C port.