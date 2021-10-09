Left Menu

Google to demonetise YouTube videos on climate misinformation

Amid an increasing pressure to tackle misinformation on climate change on the world's largest video platform- YouTube, the parent company Google has announced that it will start demonetising content on the platform that includes climate change denial.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-10-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 23:13 IST
Google to demonetise YouTube videos on climate misinformation
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Amid an increasing pressure to tackle misinformation on climate change on the world's largest video platform- YouTube, the parent company Google has announced that it will start demonetising content on the platform that includes climate change denial. As per Mashable India, not only Google will demonetise the content but will also limit monetisation tools to creators who post videos that deny climate change.

The major change in the company's ad policy comes, after the increase in the number of extreme weather events caused by climate change. Reportedly, scientists and activists have been increasing urging more concrete action to both tackle climate change as well as misinformation about the issue.

"In recent years, we've heard directly from a growing number of our advertising and publisher partners who have expressed concerns about ads that run alongside or promote inaccurate claims about climate change," the company said in a statement. "Advertisers simply don't want their ads to appear next to this content. And publishers and creators don't want ads promoting these claims to appear on their pages or videos," Mashable India said quoting Google's statement.

The company further stated that the "content that includes claims that climate change is a scam or a hoax, or which deny well-established scientific consensus proving that the earth is warming up, or those that claim carbon emissions from human activities such as burning fossil fuels or producing meat do not contribute to climate change" will be demonetised under the new guidelines. Google already restricts monetisation for certain types of sensitive content on the platform. Earlier, the tech giant also announced that it will ban all types of content that feature misinformation regarding the COIVD-19 vaccines.

However, Google has not yet made it clear whether it will remove the content entirely from the platform as it did with vaccine-denial content. According to Mashable India, the company's new rules concerning climate change were drafted with consultation from authoritative sources and will apply to Google ads served as part of the YouTube Partner Program. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

 China
2
Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pi...

 Global
3
Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making the need for vaccination all the more urgent

Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making...

 United States
4
US Domestic News Roundup: United Steelworkers accuse Exxon of union busting at Texas refinery; Two wealthy dads convicted in first U.S. college admissions scandal trial and more

US Domestic News Roundup: United Steelworkers accuse Exxon of union busting ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021