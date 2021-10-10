Vaishnaw, DoT secy make 1st test call on indigenously developed 4G tech

First test call on indigenously-developed 4G technology, installed in BSNL network for trial, was made on Sunday by Department of Telecom secretary to Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, an official statement said.

To achieve the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat in creating Indian telecom equipment for the globe, BSNL is conducting a Proof of Concept (PoC) with Tata Consultancy Services and state-run telecom research organisation C-DOT in Chandigarh, the statement said. The PoC aims to install, integrate and test the 4G equipment in BSNL's network for establishing its suitability for commercial deployment.

''Made first call over Indian 4G network of BSNL (Designed and Made in India). PM @narendramodi Ji's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat taking shape,'' Vaishnaw said in a tweet. An official statement said that the the first test call was made from 4G network which is designed, developed and made in India, under installation in BSNL at Chandigarh. ''K Rajaraman, Secretary Telecom Government of India, originated an IP video call from the equipment under installation to Honorable Minister of Communication, IT & Railways Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw. Data browsing and video streaming was also demonstrated,'' the statement said. Rajaraman, along with BSNL chairman and managing director P K Purwar, C-DoT executive director Dr Rajkumar Upadhyaya and senior officials from TCS visited Chandigarh to review the PoC installation and performance. ''The 4G core equipment is deployed in the Manimajra telephone exchange. TCS has also installed 4G radio equipment at 5 locations in Chandigarh. The core and Radio equipment of TCS is under integration with BSNL's equipment,'' the statement said. BSNL is in the process of deploying a pan-India 4G network. It has sought support of Rs 40,000 crore from the government out of which it wants to use Rs 20,000 crore for the purchase of indigenously developed 4G technology.

