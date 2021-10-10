Left Menu

Apple Watch Series 7 up for pre-orders

Folks are already on their toes since the announcement of the latest Apple Watch series, following which Apple Store has now revealed that the gadget is up for pre-orders.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 22:32 IST
Folks are already on their toes since the announcement of the latest Apple Watch series, following which Apple Store has now revealed that the gadget is up for pre-orders. This announcement comes just a few days ahead of the actual launch of the Apple Watch Series 7, due on October 15.

As per Mac Rumours, pre-orders are now underway, although shipping estimates for many models quickly slipped, suggesting that supplies are indeed tight as had been rumoured due to manufacturing difficulties. The tech giant unveiled the Apple Watch Series 7 in the recent September's Apple event among other gadgets including the iPhone 13 series. Unlike rumours had predicted, the Apple Watch Series 7 features a similar design to its predecessor, with rounded edges rather than flat edges. The Series 7 is compatible with all previous Apple Watch bands.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is, however, available in new 41mm and 45mm sizes, just as rumours had predicted. This means you get larger displays on both models, with Apple saying the bezels are 40 per cent smaller, leading to a 20 per cent increase in screen size, reported 9to5Mac. Other notable improvements include 33 per cent faster speeds for charging, with Apple saying it will now take 45 minutes to go from 0 to 80 per cent. This new charging method will use USB-C and the current magnetic charging puck.

In terms of finishes, the Apple Watch Series 7 is available in five different aluminium colours: green, blue, red, starlight, and silver. Stainless steel and titanium colours are unchanged from Series 6: silver, graphite, gold, natural, and space black. (ANI)

