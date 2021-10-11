3 US-based economists receive economics Nobel Prize

Three U.S-based economists have won the 2021 Nobel prize for economics for work on drawing conclusions from unintended experiments, or so-called "natural experiments." The winners were David Card of the University of California at Berkeley; Joshua Angrist from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and Guido Imbens from Stanford University.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Scienes said the three have "completely reshaped empirical work in the economic sciences."

