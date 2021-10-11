ColorOS 12 global version launched: Here's upgrade roll-out timeline
The ColorOS 12 comes with an AI-driven system booster that reduces your device's aging rate to less than 3% after 3 years of daily usage and leads to an average of 30% lower memory occupation and 20% lower battery consumption.
Oppo has launched the ColorOS 12 UI, based on Android 12, for its global users. The ColorOS 12 public beta will initially come on the Oppo Find X3 Pro in Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia, with more models covering more countries and regions in the coming months.
Key features
#ColorOS12 comes equipped with an AI-driven system booster, reducing your device's aging rate to less than 3% after 3 years of daily usage.Your OPPO will stay fast and smooooooooooth. 🏄 #JustSync pic.twitter.com/GxFp0vkEXk— ColorOS (@colorosglobal) October 11, 2021
The Quantum Animation Engine 3.0 adopts more than 300 improved animations to make the overall experience smoother and more realistic. With ColorOS 12, you can create your own Omoji 3D Avatar with over 200 fashion accessories and expressions. You can also add these Omojis to your Always-on Display (AOD).
On the privacy front, there are several new features such as Privacy Dashboards, Approximate Location Sharing and Microphone and Camera Indicators. Productivity features included in the ColorOS 12 are - PC Connect, 3-Finger Translate powered by Google Lens, FlexDrop and Phone Manager.
The new UI automatically detects and disables the apps that use excessive battery power, keeping your phone active until its next charge.
Upgrade timeline
Below is the rollout timeline for the ColorOS 12, based on Android 12 beta:
October 2021
- Oppo X3 Pro 5G
November 2021
- Oppo Find X2 Pro
- Oppo Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition
- Oppo Find X2
- Reno 6 Pro 5G
- Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition
- Reno 6 5G
December 2021
- Oppo Reno 6
- Reno 5
- Reno 5 Marvel Edition
- Reno 6Z 5G
- Reno 5 Pro 5G
- Reno 5 Pro
- Oppo F19 Pro+
- Oppo A74 5G
- Oppo A73 5G
H1, 2022
- Oppo Find X3 Lite 5G
- Find X3 Neo 5G
- Find X2 Neo
- Find X2 Lite
- Reno 10x Zoom
- Reno 5 5G
- Reno 5F
- Reno 5 Lite
- Reno 5Z 5G
- Reno 4 Pro 5G
- Reno 4 5G
- Reno 4F
- Reno 4 Lite
- Reno 4Z 5G
- Reno 4 Pro
- Reno 4
- Reno 4 Mo Salah Edition
- Reno 3 Pro 5G
- Reno 3 Pro
- Reno 3
- Reno 5A
- F19 Pro
- F17 Pro
- A94 5G
- A94
- A93
- A54 5G
- A53s 5G
H2, 2022
- Oppo F17
- Oppo F19s
- Oppo F19
- Oppo A74
- Oppo A73
- Oppo A53
- Oppo A53s
- Oppo A16s