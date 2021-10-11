ColorOS 12 global version launched: Here's upgrade roll-out timeline

Oppo has launched the ColorOS 12 UI, based on Android 12, for its global users. The ColorOS 12 public beta will initially come on the Oppo Find X3 Pro in Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia, with more models covering more countries and regions in the coming months.

Key features

The ColorOS 12 comes with an AI-driven system booster that reduces your device's aging rate to less than 3% after 3 years of daily usage and leads to an average of 30% lower memory occupation and 20% lower battery consumption.

The Quantum Animation Engine 3.0 adopts more than 300 improved animations to make the overall experience smoother and more realistic. With ColorOS 12, you can create your own Omoji 3D Avatar with over 200 fashion accessories and expressions. You can also add these Omojis to your Always-on Display (AOD).

On the privacy front, there are several new features such as Privacy Dashboards, Approximate Location Sharing and Microphone and Camera Indicators. Productivity features included in the ColorOS 12 are - PC Connect, 3-Finger Translate powered by Google Lens, FlexDrop and Phone Manager.

The new UI automatically detects and disables the apps that use excessive battery power, keeping your phone active until its next charge.

Upgrade timeline

Below is the rollout timeline for the ColorOS 12, based on Android 12 beta:

October 2021

Oppo X3 Pro 5G

November 2021

Oppo Find X2 Pro

Oppo Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition

Oppo Find X2

Reno 6 Pro 5G

Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition

Reno 6 5G

December 2021

Oppo Reno 6

Reno 5

Reno 5 Marvel Edition

Reno 6Z 5G

Reno 5 Pro 5G

Reno 5 Pro

Oppo F19 Pro+

Oppo A74 5G

Oppo A73 5G

H1, 2022

Oppo Find X3 Lite 5G

Find X3 Neo 5G

Find X2 Neo

Find X2 Lite

Reno 10x Zoom

Reno 5 5G

Reno 5F

Reno 5 Lite

Reno 5Z 5G

Reno 4 Pro 5G

Reno 4 5G

Reno 4F

Reno 4 Lite

Reno 4Z 5G

Reno 4 Pro

Reno 4

Reno 4 Mo Salah Edition

Reno 3 Pro 5G

Reno 3 Pro

Reno 3

Reno 5A

F19 Pro

F17 Pro

A94 5G

A94

A93

A54 5G

A53s 5G

H2, 2022