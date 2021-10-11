Left Menu

Instagram to introduce 'take a break' feature, nudge teens away from harmful content

Instagram will introduce new measures to nudge teenagers away from harmful content and encourage them to "take a break" from the platform.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-10-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 16:03 IST
Instagram to introduce 'take a break' feature, nudge teens away from harmful content
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Instagram will introduce new measures to nudge teenagers away from harmful content and encourage them to "take a break" from the platform. As per The Verge, Facebook vice president of global affairs Nick Clegg shared, "We're going to introduce something which I think will make a considerable difference, which is where our systems see that a teenager is looking at the same content over and over again, and it's content which may not be conducive to their well being, we will nudge them to look at other content."

He added that in addition to pausing plans for an Instagram Kids platform and giving parents optional controls to supervise teens, the company planned to introduce a feature "called 'take a break', where we will be prompting teens to just simply take a break from using Instagram." Clegg didn't provide a timeline for either feature. In response to an email from The Verge seeking further details, a Facebook spokesperson said the features are "not testing yet but will soon."

The spokesperson pointed to a September 27 blog post by Instagram head Adam Mosseri which mentioned the company was "exploring" the features: "We announced last week that we're exploring two new ideas: encouraging people to look at other topics if they're dwelling on content that might contribute to negative social comparison, and a feature tentatively called "Take a Break," where people could put their account on pause and take a moment to consider whether the time they're spending is meaningful". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021