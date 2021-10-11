TRAI discussion paper soon on licensing framework for satellite earth station gateways: Vaghela

TRAI will soon release a discussion paper on licensing framework for satellite earth station gateways, an area that requires ''complete transformation'' to facilitate establishment of earth station by any satellite operator, thus enhancing investments and satellite capacities, Chairman PD Vaghela said on Monday.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is also planning a consultation paper for developing a comprehensive, single-window online common portal, having interdepartmental linkages for transfer of application and information for parallel processing, that involves agencies such as Telecom Department, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and Department of Space, Vaghela said.

The TRAI chief was speaking at a virtual event organised by the newly-formed Indian Space Association.

''We are in the process of releasing a consultation paper for licensing framework for satellite earth station gateways, another area which requires complete transformation to facilitate establishment of earth station by any satellite operator,'' he informed.

Stating that currently only service licences are permitted to establish earth stations, Vaghela said TRAI believes that there is a need to allow multiple stakeholders to set up earth stations to attract investment and increase satellite capacities.

TRAI will make its recommendations on this issue very soon, he promised.

''We are also in the process of issuing a consultation paper for developing a comprehensive, single-window online common portal...having interdepartmental linkages for transfer of application and information for parallel processing,'' he said.

This entails agencies that are engaged in grant of various approvals, permissions, allocation, renewal, cancellation, revocation he said adding that agencies would include Telecom Department, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and Department of Space.

Noting that there is convergence of services and of devices, Vaghela emphasised the ''need to go for convergence of laws and governance'' to address the rapid technological convergence that is taking place in communications and space sector. Establishing Indian Space Association is timely as it aims to be advocate and facilitator for growth and capacity-building in India's space domain, he observed.

