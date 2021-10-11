MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition rolling out to Mi 10T/10T Pro in India
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 17:33 IST
Xiaomi is reportedly rolling out the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition to the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro units in India. The latest update comes with UI version V12.5.3.0.RJDINXM and brings performance improvements and tons of fixes.
Below is the complete changelog for the Xiaomi Mi 10T/10T Pro MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition update (via):
MIUI 12.5 Enhanced
- Swift performance. More life between the charges.
- Focused algorithms: Our new algorithms will dynamically allocate system resources based on specific scenes, ensuring smooth experience on all models.
- Atomized memory: Ultra-fine memory management mechanism will make RAM usage more efficient.
- Liquid storage: New sensitive storage mechanisms will keep your system vibrant and responsive as time goes by.
- Smart balance: Core system improvements allow your device to make the best of the flagship hardware specs.
Control Center
- Optimization: You'll be now prompted about locked orientation in Landscape mode
- Fix: The screen flashed while Bluetooth devices were disconnectedFix: Toggles disappeared after Battery saver had been turned off
- Fix: Control center couldn't be closed when Ultra battery saver was on
- Fix: Battery saver toggle didn't work
- Fix: Control center wasn't displayed correctly in Dark modeFix: Brightness adjustment settings were dismissed after Control center was opened
- Fix: Incoming calls weren't displayed correctly in DND mode
Lock screen
- New: New fingerprint options
- Fix: Memory usage issues when charging animation was displayed
- Fix: Using Face unlock and Fingerprint unlock simultaneously led to crashes in some cases
- Fix: Lock screen notifications disappeared after an ended call
- Fix: Lock screen items weren't displayed when super wallpapers and themes were combined
Status bar, Notification shade
- Optimization: Third party theme compatibility for Notification shade
- Optimization: Dark mode adjustments for notifications
- Fix: Notifications flashed in some cases
- Fix: Floating notifications weren't displayed correctly in landscape mode
- Fix: Notification badges weren't updated for incoming notifications on a locked device
- Fix: Notifications weren't displayed correctly when App lock was used
- Fix: Cleaner animations weren't displayed correctly
- Fix: Notification shade couldn't be opened in some cases
- Fix: Issues with permissions after missed calls
- Fix: Status bar icons turned black in some cases
- Fix: Music player controls weren't displayed in some cases
- Fix: App notification switches didn't always work
- Fix: Issues with displaying grouped notifications
- Fix: Player controls weren't always displayed in the Notification shade
- Fix: Notifications weren't always displayed correctly when "Raise to wake" was used
- Fix: Buttons weren't always displayed correctly on the notifications when Dark mode was on
