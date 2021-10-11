MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition rolling out to Mi 10T/10T Pro in India

Xiaomi is reportedly rolling out the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition to the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro units in India. The latest update comes with UI version V12.5.3.0.RJDINXM and brings performance improvements and tons of fixes.

Below is the complete changelog for the Xiaomi Mi 10T/10T Pro MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition update (via):

MIUI 12.5 Enhanced

Swift performance. More life between the charges.

Focused algorithms: Our new algorithms will dynamically allocate system resources based on specific scenes, ensuring smooth experience on all models.

Atomized memory: Ultra-fine memory management mechanism will make RAM usage more efficient.

Liquid storage: New sensitive storage mechanisms will keep your system vibrant and responsive as time goes by.

Smart balance: Core system improvements allow your device to make the best of the flagship hardware specs.

Control Center

Optimization: You'll be now prompted about locked orientation in Landscape mode

Fix: The screen flashed while Bluetooth devices were disconnectedFix: Toggles disappeared after Battery saver had been turned off

Fix: Control center couldn't be closed when Ultra battery saver was on

Fix: Battery saver toggle didn't work

Fix: Control center wasn't displayed correctly in Dark modeFix: Brightness adjustment settings were dismissed after Control center was opened

Fix: Incoming calls weren't displayed correctly in DND mode

Lock screen

New: New fingerprint options

Fix: Memory usage issues when charging animation was displayed

Fix: Using Face unlock and Fingerprint unlock simultaneously led to crashes in some cases

Fix: Lock screen notifications disappeared after an ended call

Fix: Lock screen items weren't displayed when super wallpapers and themes were combined

Status bar, Notification shade