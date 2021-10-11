Ericsson and AT&T announce five-year 5G expansion deal

AT&T has selected Ericsson to accelerate the expansion of its 5G network in the U.S. The five-year deal will support the deployment of the recently acquired C-band spectrum, which is critical for the deployment of 5G, as well as the launch of 5G Standalone (SA).

The deal will see Ericsson deploying its industry-leading radio access network (RAN) technologies to help AT&T bring its 5G network to more consumers, businesses and first responders across key industries. These include:

Advanced Antenna System - enables extended coverage, while providing tremendous throughput that can truly enable enhanced mobile broadband.

- enables extended coverage, while providing tremendous throughput that can truly enable enhanced mobile broadband. 5G Carrier Aggregation and Advanced RAN Coordination - optimizes coverage, capacity, and latency of mid-band and high-band deployments.

- optimizes coverage, capacity, and latency of mid-band and high-band deployments. Fronthaul Gateway - enables more efficient transport of the fronthaul interface by converting it to packet (eCPRI).

As we continue to expand our nationwide 5G network, Ericsson's technology offerings and 5G expertise will assist with our network evolution. This latest agreement provides the pathway for us to deploy Ericsson's next-generation centralized RAN architecture, enabled by Fronthaul Gateway, with the ability to support future network enhancements, like the evolution to Cloud RAN. Scott Mair, President, AT&T Network Engineering and Operations

In a press release on Monday, Ericsson said that these deployments will also support future network enhancements like Cloud RAN, which offers communications services providers (CSPs) increased flexibility, faster delivery of services and greater scalability in networks. The cloud-native compute solution complements the existing technologies in the RAN domain and allows for the adoption of leading practices to become a foundation for openness, enabling innovation in 5G.

AT&T aims to cover 70-75 million people with 5G over C-Band by end of 2022 and plans to reach 200 million by end of 2023.

Commenting on the partnership, Niklas Heuveldop, President and Head of Ericsson North America, said, "This agreement reinforces our long-standing partnership of innovation and execution with AT&T. Ericsson is excited to join forces with AT&T to help make this vision a reality."