Afghan foreign minister says Taliban forces can control ISIS threat

Updated: 11-10-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 21:39 IST
The new Taliban government in Afghanistan is able to control the threat from Islamic State militants who have launched a series of deadly attacks in recent weeks, acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Monday.

Speaking at an event in Doha, he said instability in Afghanistan was not in anyone's interests and he called for cooperation from the world community, saying Afghanistan would not be a base for attacks on other countries.

