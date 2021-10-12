Left Menu

Soccer-Early Moore goal earns Wales crucial win in Estonia

Kieffer Moore's early strike was enough to earn Wales a vital 1-0 victory in Estonia on Monday to keep a playoff spot in World Cup Qualification Group E in their sights.

Reuters | Tallinn | Updated: 12-10-2021 02:18 IST
Kieffer Moore's early strike was enough to earn Wales a vital 1-0 victory in Estonia on Monday to keep a playoff spot in World Cup Qualification Group E in their sights. Wales started well and raced into a 12th minute lead, with Moore prodding home following a goalmouth scramble from a corner.

As Wales tired it became a matter of holding on rather than looking for a second, with the hosts almost levelling through substitute Vlasiy Sinyavskiy, who was denied by a brilliant save from goalkeeper Danny Ward. The third-placed visitors survived some nervy moments late on to move onto 11 points in the group, level with Czech Republic in second, although Wales have two games left compared to the Czech's one. Belgium are top with 16 points.

