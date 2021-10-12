Instagram testing feature to notify users of outage or issue inside app
Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2021 03:16 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 03:13 IST
Facebook Inc's Instagram said on Monday it is testing a feature to notify users of outages or technical issues directly on the photo-sharing app.
The test will run in the United States and will go on for a few months, Instagram said in a blog post.
