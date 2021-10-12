Google TV now lets you set up personalized profiles

Google is bringing new features to Google TV, that it says will make TV a little more tailored for whoever's sitting on the couch. These include support for multi-user profiles, glanceable cards in ambient mode and a new integrated live TV provider.

Starting with the muti-user profiles feature, it allows everyone in your home to create their own personalized space and get access to:

Personalized TV show and movie recommendations - each profile takes into account the users' interests and preferences to help them discover the content they prefer to watch

Easy access to their watchlist - each Google Account can create its own watchlist and stay separate from others' lists in the household

Help from Google Assistant - you can ask for recommendations and Assistant will provide you with the personalized answers you are looking for.

Secondly, the latest Google TV update has made ambient mode more useful by bringing in more personalized information and recommendations at a glance, even when your TV is idle. From the latest game score to the weather, news and more, your Google TV will keep you up to date with info based on your profile.

Support for profiles will soon begin rolling out globally on Chromecast with Google TV and Google TVs from Sony and TCL while glanceable cards in ambient mode will initially be available in the U.S. only.

Thirdly, the update has also added Philo into Google TV's live TV features. It is now available as an integrated live TV provider in the US. Just add your Live TV provider to see your shows on the Live TV tab and in your recommendations.