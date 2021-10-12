Facebook, Instagram to host daily Live Shopping experiences next month

This holiday season, Facebook and Instagram will host Live Shopping experiences with some of the biggest brands, allowing users to shop the latest holiday trends from the comfort of their homes.

Starting November 1, you will be able to find the latest gifts and exclusive deals from Instagram Shops and Facebook Shops, get advice from fellow shoppers and connect with celebrities, creators and brand experts.

The social networking giant will host Live Shopping experiences with brands like Benefit Cosmetics, Cocokind, Macy's, Paintbox Nails, Tanya Taylor, Ulta Beauty, Vuori and Walmart will host live videos.

Instagram users can discover the latest sought-after products on the Shop tab from drops to collections.

To support Black-owned small businesses, Facebook is bringing back #BuyBlack Friday and providing weekly #BuyBlack collections on Facebook and Instagram. Starting on November 5, you can tune in every Friday to the #BuyBlack Friday show featuring Live Shopping segments from Black-owned businesses including Shaquanda's Hot Pepper Sauce, House of Takura and Obia Naturals.

In addition, #BuyBlack collections will be available weekly in the Facebook Shop tab beginning November 1 and on the Instagram Shop tab starting November 5.

As part of its annual program Good Ideas Season that gives small businesses access to free resources and training for a successful holiday season, Facebook is also opening Good Ideas Shops in local communities across the US where you can discover local small businesses and shop their products on Facebook and Instagram.

To help users shop easily, Facebook has introduced a few updates on Marketplace including: