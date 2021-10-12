Left Menu

iOS 15.0.2 and iPadOS 15.0.2 update released: Here's what's new

Meanwhile, Apple has also released the watchOS 8.0.1 update for Apple Watch Series 3 and later.

New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 11:37 IST
Apple has released the iOS 15.0.2 and iPadOS 15.0.2 updates for all eligible devices worldwide. Image Credit: ANI

Apple has released the iOS 15.0.2 and iPadOS 15.0.2 updates for all eligible devices worldwide. The latest update brings several bug fixes including for AirTag, CarPlay and MagSafe.

The iOS 15.0.2 and iPadOS 15.0.2 updates are now available to download on iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation).

Below are the release notes for the latest update:

iOS 15.0.2

  • Photos saved to your library from Messages could be deleted after removing the associated thread or message
  • iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe may not connect to Find My
  • AirTag might not appear in the Find My Items tab
  • CarPlay may fail to open audio apps or disconnect during playback
  • Device restore or update may fail when using Finder or iTunes for iPhone 13 models

iPadOS 15.0.2

  • Photos saved to your library from Messages could be deleted after removing the associated thread or message
  • AirTag might not appear in the Find My Items tab
  • Device restore or update may fail when using Finder or iTunes for iPad mini (6th generation)

To download and install the update, go to your phone's Settings app > General > Software Update and follow the on-screen instructions.

Meanwhile, Apple has also released the watchOS 8.0.1 update for Apple Watch Series 3 and later. This update fixes the following issues:

  • Software update progress may not be displayed accurately for some Apple Watch Series 3 users
  • Accessibility settings may not have been available for some Apple Watch Series 3 users

