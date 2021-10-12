YouTube India launches #CreateWithCare initiative to promote diverse community

YouTube India today announced the launch of a new initiative, #CreateWithCare, to foster an open and inclusive community. The video streaming giant is partnering with leading Indian creators to preserve and promote a diverse, inclusive community on YouTube.

The #CreateWithCare pledge unites 30 popular creators including Technical Guruji, Kabita's Kitchen, Prajakta Koli, Madan Gowri, My Village Show, Bhadipa, Kushiyagi Ramya, Vishal Langthasa, Wonder Munna, Salu Kitchen, among others, in their endeavour to create content more thoughtfully by educating themselves about different cultures and histories, being respectful of diverse points of views and facilitating meaningful, open engagements among their communities.

"YouTube is a vibrant destination for people to find inspiring content fuelled by the extraordinary diversity that our creators represent across geographies, demographics, identities and cultures. This diversity is our superpower and we not only want to promote it but supercharge it. Our #CreateWithCare campaign will continue to bring together prolific creators to create useful resources and discuss how to be respectful of diversity as they create content that has the power to impact lives," Satya Raghavan, Director, YouTube Partnerships, wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

With this new initiative, YouTube aims to help and inspire all its creators, even those who may just be starting their journey, to approach content creation with a lens of responsibility, so that everyone feels welcome and heard on its platform.