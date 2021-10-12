Left Menu

YouTube India launches #CreateWithCare initiative to promote diverse community

With this new initiative, YouTube aims to help and inspire all its creators, even those who may just be starting their journey, to approach content creation with a lens of responsibility, so that everyone feels welcome and heard on its platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 15:27 IST
YouTube India launches #CreateWithCare initiative to promote diverse community
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

YouTube India today announced the launch of a new initiative, #CreateWithCare, to foster an open and inclusive community. The video streaming giant is partnering with leading Indian creators to preserve and promote a diverse, inclusive community on YouTube.

The #CreateWithCare pledge unites 30 popular creators including Technical Guruji, Kabita's Kitchen, Prajakta Koli, Madan Gowri, My Village Show, Bhadipa, Kushiyagi Ramya, Vishal Langthasa, Wonder Munna, Salu Kitchen, among others, in their endeavour to create content more thoughtfully by educating themselves about different cultures and histories, being respectful of diverse points of views and facilitating meaningful, open engagements among their communities.

"YouTube is a vibrant destination for people to find inspiring content fuelled by the extraordinary diversity that our creators represent across geographies, demographics, identities and cultures. This diversity is our superpower and we not only want to promote it but supercharge it. Our #CreateWithCare campaign will continue to bring together prolific creators to create useful resources and discuss how to be respectful of diversity as they create content that has the power to impact lives," Satya Raghavan, Director, YouTube Partnerships, wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

With this new initiative, YouTube aims to help and inspire all its creators, even those who may just be starting their journey, to approach content creation with a lens of responsibility, so that everyone feels welcome and heard on its platform.

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021