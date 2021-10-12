Left Menu

Sri Lankan Cabinet approves to draft two bills on cyber security laws

Sri Lankan Cabinet on Tuesday granted approval to the proposals to draft two bills on cyber security laws, aimed at cracking down on terrorist groups and criminals using cyber space and electronic communication for anti-social activities.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 12-10-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 19:31 IST
Sri Lankan Cabinet approves to draft two bills on cyber security laws
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan Cabinet on Tuesday granted approval to the proposals to draft two bills on cyber security laws, aimed at cracking down on terrorist groups and criminals using cyber space and electronic communication for anti-social activities. The proposals to draft a bill named the ‘Defence Cyber Commands Act’ and a bill for imposing cyber protection laws were made by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the Minister of Defence and the Ministry of Technology. A Cabinet note said with the development of electronic communication, terrorist groups and criminals have tended to use cyber space and electronic communication for terrorist activities, organised crimes and anti-social activities. “The electronic communication across cyber space has been recognised as a crucial factor that can directly affect national security,'' it said.

Therefore, it has been vital to formulate new laws today, covering all sectors for ensuring national security including the required provisions so that the operations performed by cyber protection units which are established at the institutional level at present by the three — armed forces, Police and other agencies, it said. The second draft bill is intended to create a regulatory framework and a national cyber security strategy. Both these draft bills will provide for the establishment of the Sri Lanka Cyber Protection Agency, which will work in conjunction with other agencies.

Tuesday's Cabinet decision comes amid investigations into the controversial loss of highly classified data from the Sri Lankan Government Cloud — to the tune of up to 2TB — that was maintained by the National Medicines Regulatory Authority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021