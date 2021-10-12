Smart cards with QR codes for DL, RC in Delhi soon

The Delhi Transport Department will soon issue QR code-based smart cards for driving licenses and registration certificates, a statement from the Delhi government said on Tuesday.

The move, it said, was aimed at making Delhi a ''hub of innovation in governance''.

According to the statement, the new driving licence will have an advanced microchip with features like Quick Response (QR) code and Near Field Communication (NFC), and the new RC will have the owner's name printed on the front while the microchip and the QR code would be embedded at the back of the card.

''The cards earlier had embedded chips, but there have been issues with reading the information coded into the chip, chip reader machine was not available in required quantity with both the Delhi Traffic Police and the Enforcement Wing of the Transport Department.

''Moreover, chips were designed and implemented by the states concerned, which resulted in difficulties in reading the chip and retrieving information, especially in case of defaulters,'' the statement said, explaining the need for the upgrade.

The QR-based smart card will enable unification in linking and validating one's information to smart cards with Sarathi and Vahan, the two web-based databases of all driving licenses and vehicle registrations, it added.

The QR code is also expected to have an added advantage of acting as a ''safety feature'' on the smart card.

''The department will be able to retain records and penalties of the DL holder for up to 10 years on the VAHAN database as soon as a driver/ owner's Smart card is confiscated.

''The new DLs will also help the government in maintaining records of differently-abled drivers, any modifications made to the vehicles, emission standards and the person’s declaration to donate organs,'' the statement said.

