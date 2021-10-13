Apple set to slash iPhone production due to chip crunch - Bloomberg News
Apple Inc is expected to cut down production of iPhone by 10 million units due to the global chip shortage, according to a Bloomberg reporter's tweet. (https://bit.ly/3mLUMby)
Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
