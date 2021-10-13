Nokia, Orange team up to increase use of refurbished network equipment

Nokia and Orange have joined forces to increase the use of refurbished equipment in network infrastructures, the companies said in a joint press release on Wednesday.

Commenting on this collaboration, Ramon Fernandez, Delegate CEO, Executive Director Finance, Performance and Development, said, "We are proud to share our common vision of the circular economy with Nokia, a vision where environmental exemplarity supports sustainable value creation."

As part of the agreement, Nokia will offer refurbished network equipment to all Orange subsidiaries via BuyIn, a procurement joint-venture by Deutsche Telekom and Orange. Initially, the joint circularity commitment will comprise radio-based equipment, with medium and long-term plans to also encompass other network equipment.

Furthermore, the partnership aims to offer a competitive and reliable alternative to network operators.

Orange has set ambitious targets to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. This agreement with Nokia is part of the company's OSCAR program that places the circular economy at the heart of its infrastructure procurement policy. Nokia, on the other hand, aims to reduce emissions by 50% across both its own operations and products in use by 2030.

With the increased use of refurbished equipment in telecoms infrastructure, the companies are aiming to further reduce their carbon emissions as opposed to manufacturing new equipment.

"Committing to circularity takes us another step closer to achieving our own climate goals, as well as supporting our customers in achieving theirs. This framework agreement demonstrates the importance of collaboration in resolving the big challenges society faces and we all need to act together, said Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia.