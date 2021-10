BRIEF-Visible Says Aware Of An Issue In Which Some Member Accounts Were Accessed And/Or Charged Without Their Authorization - Tweet

Oct 13 (Reuters) -

* VISIBLE SAYS AWARE OF AN ISSUE IN WHICH SOME MEMBER ACCOUNTS WERE ACCESSED AND/OR CHARGED WITHOUT THEIR AUTHORIZATION - TWEET

* VISIBLE SAYS INVESTIGATION INDICATES THREAT ACTORS WERE ABLE TO ACCESS USERNAME/PASSWORDS FROM OUTSIDE SOURCES - TWEET Source text: https://bit.ly/3BFX6qK

