As an automotive technology leader, it is our endeavour to up-skill our workforce at this juncture, Sona Comstar group CEO Vivek Vikram Singh said. Acer expands product portfolio Taiwan-based IT hardware company Acer on Wednesday expanded its product portfolio across six product segments.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 23:17 IST
Sona Comstar, Nasscom partner to enhance digital skills employees *Automotive technology company Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited on Wednesday said it is collaborating with IT sector industry body to upskill its employees in digital technologies with industry-relevant and government recognised curriculum based courses.

The collaboration is for FutureSkills Prime – a digital skilling initiative run by the Ministry of Electronics and IT with Nasscom. ''We are proud to be a part of the enterprise by the Government of India and Nasscom. The advancement of technology and digital transformation compels up-skilling as the natural progression towards a promising future. As an automotive technology leader, it is our endeavour to up-skill our workforce at this juncture,'' Sona Comstar group CEO Vivek Vikram Singh said.

*********** Acer expands product portfolio *Taiwan-based IT hardware company Acer on Wednesday expanded its product portfolio across six product segments. The company at its global event unveiled new large-screen chromebooks for work, school and entertainment, expanded antimicrobial laptop product and gaming desktop portfolio, 4K projector for home entertainment etc. *********** Cert-In, Koo collaborate to spread awareness on cyber security *Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and micro-blogging platform Koo on Wednesday announced citizen outreach activity to create awareness on cyber security this October, Koo said in a statement. Koo said that this collaboration aims to increase public awareness on the need to stay safe and secure online. ''Cert-In and Koo App will boost awareness on issues like phishing, hacking, personal information security, password and PIN management, avoiding clickbait and protecting one's privacy while using public Wi-Fi,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

