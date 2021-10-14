Facebook announces updates to bullying and harassment policies

Facebook has announced updates to its global bullying and harassment policies to better protect people, particularly those who may be vulnerable to online abuse, on its platforms.

To protect people from mass harassment and intimidation from multiple accounts, the social networking giant has introduced a new policy, under which, it will remove coordinated efforts of mass harassment that target individuals at heightened risk of offline harm as well as objectionable content that is considered mass harassment towards any individual on personal surfaces, like DMs or comments on personal profiles or posts.

In addition, Facebook will now remove more harmful content that attacks public figures - whether politicians, journalists, celebrities or creators. This includes severe sexualizing content, profiles, Pages, groups or events dedicated to sexualizing the public figure, derogatory, sexualized photoshopped images and drawings, attacks through negative physical descriptions and degrading content depicting individuals in the process of bodily functions.

"We made these changes because attacks like these can weaponize a public figure's appearance, which is unnecessary and often not related to the work these public figures represent," Facebook wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

Facebook said that it will now offer more protections for public figures like journalists and human rights defenders who have become famous involuntarily or because of their work.

The company consulted its community and a diverse set of global stakeholders including free speech advocates, human rights experts, women's safety groups and its Women's Safety Expert Advisors, cartoonists, comedians and satirists, women politicians and journalists, representatives of the LGBTIQ+ community, content creators and public figures, on these policy changes.