Left Menu

Facebook announces updates to bullying and harassment policies

Facebook said that it will now offer more protections for public figures like journalists and human rights defenders who have become famous involuntarily or because of their work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 14-10-2021 09:10 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 09:10 IST
Facebook announces updates to bullying and harassment policies
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Facebook has announced updates to its global bullying and harassment policies to better protect people, particularly those who may be vulnerable to online abuse, on its platforms.

To protect people from mass harassment and intimidation from multiple accounts, the social networking giant has introduced a new policy, under which, it will remove coordinated efforts of mass harassment that target individuals at heightened risk of offline harm as well as objectionable content that is considered mass harassment towards any individual on personal surfaces, like DMs or comments on personal profiles or posts.

In addition, Facebook will now remove more harmful content that attacks public figures - whether politicians, journalists, celebrities or creators. This includes severe sexualizing content, profiles, Pages, groups or events dedicated to sexualizing the public figure, derogatory, sexualized photoshopped images and drawings, attacks through negative physical descriptions and degrading content depicting individuals in the process of bodily functions.

"We made these changes because attacks like these can weaponize a public figure's appearance, which is unnecessary and often not related to the work these public figures represent," Facebook wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

Facebook said that it will now offer more protections for public figures like journalists and human rights defenders who have become famous involuntarily or because of their work.

The company consulted its community and a diverse set of global stakeholders including free speech advocates, human rights experts, women's safety groups and its Women's Safety Expert Advisors, cartoonists, comedians and satirists, women politicians and journalists, representatives of the LGBTIQ+ community, content creators and public figures, on these policy changes.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021