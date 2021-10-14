Nokia adds new 5G SA devices to Industrial portfolio of ruggedized devices

Nokia has extended its Industrial portfolio of ruggedized devices with a new range of 5G SA devices for private wireless networks. The new range of ruggedized 5G SA fieldrouters, 5G millimeter (mmW) hotspot and 5G SA handhelds will offer enterprises more choice to connect industrial machinery and teams over 5G, ensuring reliable and continued operations in the most arduous and remote environments.

"By extending our portfolio with a range of 5G SA devices, we enable enterprises to evolve to address the changing business landscape as well as advance in their digital transformation," said Shkumbin Hamiti, Head of Devices and Spectrum, Nokia Enterprise Solutions.

Nokia 5G SA fieldrouters

The Nokia fieldrouters come with an anti-vibration design and IP67 rating for both indoor and outdoor use. They are designed to meet the demands of a range of industrial standards and protocols including PROFINET communications, EtherCAT and Modbus.

Nokia 5G mmW devices

New 5G mmW devices starting with a hotspot will allow customers to take advantage of the new spectrum as it's released for high data rate industrial applications.

Nokia 5G SA handheld devices

The Nokia XR20 5G SA smartphone is designed to survive harsh conditions such as extreme temperatures from +55c to -22C, 1.8m drops, 1 hour underwater and more. The handheld devices come pre-loaded with key applications such as:

Nokia Team Communications application that allows you to communicate through voice calls, voice & video calls and text messaging with push-to-talk or push-to-video, one-to-one or one-to-many.

Nokia scene reader application that allows to scan and identify assets such as port containers, by interpreting the writing on the containers.

Nokia's Industrial devices are verified and optimized for industrial use cases and pre-integrated with in-house private wireless solutions that simplify and speed up enterprise adoption

The Industrial user equipment from Nokia will be on display in the Gitex Global trade show which is set to take place from October 17 to October 21 in Dubai World Trade Center.