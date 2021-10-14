Left Menu

Twitter trying out in-conversation ad format

Social media giant Twitter is testing a new advertisement format on its platform for iOS and Android, that would fit the ads in between the conversation.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-10-2021 13:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Social media giant Twitter is testing a new advertisement format on its platform for iOS and Android, that would fit the ads in between the conversation. According to The Verge, the company's revenue product lead, Bruce Falck took to his Twitter handle and shared a GIF of what the new in-conversation ads will look like.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Starting today, we're trying something different and testing a new ad format in Tweet conversations. If you're a part of this test (which is global; on iOS & Android only), you'll see ads after the first, third, or eighth reply under a Tweet." The Verge reported that users will see ads after the first, third, or eighth reply to a tweet in case they are in the test. (ANI)

