OnePlus Buds Z2 unveiled with ANC, 38-hour battery life

Along with the latest smartphone OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus also revealed its new Buds Z2 wireless earphones.

ANI | Shenzhen | Updated: 14-10-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 16:47 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Along with the latest smartphone OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus also revealed its new Buds Z2 wireless earphones. The earbuds come with active noise cancellation, Dolby Atmos support and are rated at 38 hours of battery life including the case and without ANC turned on, reported GSM Arena.

Buds Z2 packs 11mm dynamic drivers and pairs over Bluetooth 5.2. They come with support for the AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs and the BLE, SPP, HFP, A2DP, and AVRCP Bluetooth transmission protocols. OnePlus devices dating back to the OnePlus 6 will benefit from fast pair. ANC on the Buds Z2 is claimed to block out up to 40db of outside noises with the aid of three microphones on each earbud. Buds Z2 is IP55 splash-proof while the case is IPX4 splash resistant. Each bud packs up to 7 hours of autonomous use with ANC off and 5 hours with ANC on. Warp charge is supported here and can give you 5 hours of listening from a 10-minute charge.

OnePlus Buds Z2 comes in black and white colors and retails for CNY 499 (Rs 5,800). First sales in China start on October 19. International availability and pricing have not yet been detailed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

