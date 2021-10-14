China launches its first solar exploration satellite
- Country:
- China
China on Thursday sent its first solar exploration satellite into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern Shanxi Province.
The satellite was launched aboard a Long March-2D rocket and entered its planned orbit successfully.
Ten small satellites including an orbital atmospheric density detection experimental satellite and a commercial meteorological detection constellation experimental satellite were also sent into space using the same carrier rocket, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
It was the 391st flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China Evergrande to sell $1.5 bln stake in Shengjing Bank to state firm
COLUMN-China’s widening electricity crisis caused by coal shortage: Kemp
China Evergrande to sell $1.5 bln stake in Shengjing Bank to state firm
China Evergrande to sell $1.5 bln stake in Shengjing Bank to state firm
WRAPUP 1-China seeks to calm power supply fears as crunch bites