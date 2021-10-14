Human-centricity key to long-term success of digital govt services: Infosys study

Online accessibility, streamlined access and human-centricity will be key to the long-term success of digital government services in the UK, according to independent market research commissioned by Infosys.

Infosys surveyed 1,500 UK residents, aged 18 and over, in early 2021 to explore people's appetite and attitude towards digital government services and the barriers they face when using these services. The survey revealed that since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, 8 out of 10 people accessed digital services when interacting with public sector organisations and 90% of the respondents believe that security is the same or better than the private sector.

While the pandemic has elevated the use of digital services, more than a quarter of people (28%) who used mostly digital services still prefer human interaction and are likely to return to in-person services when they can, the research revealed.

Other key findings of the research include:

Accessibility

85% think public sector digital services should be more inclusive to better serve people with disability

86% think better access should be given to people in remote areas

83% believe that more can be done to appeal to people with low digital skills

63% think digital government services should be available in more languages

Single sign-on

More than one in five people struggle to remember the multiple passwords required

53% want more streamlined access through one central sign-in across all digital government services

Human empathy

51% of survey respondents said it was important for their digital experiences to feel human and show empathy

71% stated they appreciate a more interactive approach to digital experiences and technologies that can show empathy through AI could be of great benefit when encouraging more people to use digital services.