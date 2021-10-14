These Realme smartphones will get Realme UI 3.0 beta this year

Realme unveiled the Realme UI 3.0, the company's new custom skin based on the latest Android 12 OS, at Wednesday's event. The Chinese smartphone maker has also shared the list of smartphones that will get early access to the new UI this year and the next.

Here's the Realme UI 3.0 early-access roadmap:

October 2021

Realme GT

December 2021

Realme X7 Max

Realme GT Master Edition

Realme 8 Pro

Realme GT NEO 2 5G

Q1, 2022

Realme X50 Pro 5G

Realme 7 Pro

Realme X7 Pro

Realme 8 4G

Realme Narzo 30

Realme C25

Realme C25s

Realme Narzo 50A

Realme 8i

Q2, 2022

Realme X7

Realme X3

Realme X3 SuperZoom

Realme 8 5G

Realme 8s

Realme 7 5G

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G

Realme Narzo 30 5G

Key features of the RealmeUI 3.0 include a Fluid Space Design, Spatial Layout Interface, App Permission Recording, Approximate Location, Private Pic Share, Phone Manager 2.0 and more. Realme says the new UI improves overall app launching performance by 13% and increases battery life by 12%.