These Realme smartphones will get Realme UI 3.0 beta this year

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 18:11 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@realmeIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

Realme unveiled the Realme UI 3.0, the company's new custom skin based on the latest Android 12 OS, at Wednesday's event. The Chinese smartphone maker has also shared the list of smartphones that will get early access to the new UI this year and the next.

Here's the Realme UI 3.0 early-access roadmap:

October 2021

  • Realme GT

December 2021

  • Realme X7 Max
  • Realme GT Master Edition
  • Realme 8 Pro
  • Realme GT NEO 2 5G

Q1, 2022

  • Realme X50 Pro 5G
  • Realme 7 Pro
  • Realme X7 Pro
  • Realme 8 4G
  • Realme Narzo 30
  • Realme C25
  • Realme C25s
  • Realme Narzo 50A
  • Realme 8i

Q2, 2022

  • Realme X7
  • Realme X3
  • Realme X3 SuperZoom
  • Realme 8 5G
  • Realme 8s
  • Realme 7 5G
  • Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G
  • Realme Narzo 30 5G

Key features of the RealmeUI 3.0 include a Fluid Space Design, Spatial Layout Interface, App Permission Recording, Approximate Location, Private Pic Share, Phone Manager 2.0 and more. Realme says the new UI improves overall app launching performance by 13% and increases battery life by 12%.

